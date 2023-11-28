The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) will try to end a five-game road losing skid at the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-28.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-27.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered just once in five games with a spread this year.

Michigan State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Spartans games have hit the over just once this season.

Georgia Southern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Southern, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (83rd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (360th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Southern has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

