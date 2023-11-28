For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Austin Watson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

Watson averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Away W 6-4 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

