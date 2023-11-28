The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Cirelli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 5:52 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

