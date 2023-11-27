Will Steven Stamkos score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

Stamkos averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.