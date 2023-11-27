When the Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Monday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Cale Makar and Nikita Kucherov will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov's 15 goals and 20 assists in 20 matchups give him 35 points on the season.

Brayden Point is a top contributor for Tampa Bay, with 29 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted 11 goals and provided 18 assists.

This season, Steven Stamkos has scored nine goals and contributed 14 assists for Tampa Bay, giving him a point total of 23.

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has an .894 save percentage (41st in the league), with 491 total saves, while giving up 58 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-4-5 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Makar, with 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 24:08 per game.

Through 20 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and picked up 14 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's total of 26 points is via seven goals and 19 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (2-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .919% save percentage ranks 11th in the NHL.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 3rd 3.75 Goals Scored 3.71 4th 11th 2.9 Goals Allowed 3.52 27th 5th 32.7 Shots 29.9 22nd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 19th 19.75% Power Play % 34.72% 2nd 5th 87.5% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 10th

