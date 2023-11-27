Monday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (14-6) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche favored at home (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Lightning (+120). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Lightning vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 20 games this season.

The Avalanche are 13-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Lightning have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

Colorado is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has three games this season playing as an underdog by +120 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 7-2-1 6.4 4.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 3.00 9 20.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.6 3.80 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.80 3.70 14 38.9% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

