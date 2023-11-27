Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you live in Dougherty County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy at Deerfield-Windsor School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
