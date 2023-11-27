The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Darren Raddysh light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

