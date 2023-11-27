Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Fancy a wager on Hagel in the Lightning-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Hagel has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has an assist in 10 of 21 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Hagel hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 2 22 Points 3 10 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.