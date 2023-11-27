Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ben Hill County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Ben Hill County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ben Hill County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy at Deerfield-Windsor School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.