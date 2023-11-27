For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Anthony Cirelli a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 5:52 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

