Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 241.4 per game.

Jones' 22 targets have led to 12 grabs for 98 yards (and an average of 24.5 per game) and two scores.

Jones vs. the Texans

Jones vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 241.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Texans have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (one per game).

Zay Jones Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Jones has 6.5% of his team's target share (22 targets on 339 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Jones has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.1% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

