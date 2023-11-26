Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Jones' stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Jones has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 98 yards on 12 receptions (8.2 per catch) and two TDs.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Jaguars.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 12 98 11 2 8.2

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0

