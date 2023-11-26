Will Trevor Lawrence hit paydirt when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Lawrence has rushed for 240 yards (24 per game) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Lawrence has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this year, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Trevor Lawrence Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 32 292 1 1 1 10 0 Week 10 49ers 17 29 185 0 2 2 7 0 Week 11 Titans 24 32 262 2 0 5 17 2

