When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Travis Etienne get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -278 (Bet $27.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacksonville's top rusher, Etienne, has carried the ball 174 times for 670 yards (67 per game), with seven touchdowns.

Etienne has also tacked on 32 catches for 282 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Etienne has scored multiple rushing TDs in three games, and has scored in four games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1 Week 10 49ers 9 35 0 2 9 0 Week 11 Titans 14 52 0 3 7 0

