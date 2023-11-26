Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has a difficult matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 96.5 per game.

On the ground, Etienne has piled up a team-high 670 yards (67.0 ypg) on 174 attempts. He's scored seven rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Etienne has also caught 32 balls for 282 yards (28.2 ypg). He's scored one TD in the air attack.

Etienne vs. the Texans

Etienne vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 89 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 89 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans in the 2023 season.

Houston has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Texans have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The Texans give up 96.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Texans have conceded 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th in league play.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

The Jaguars have passed 53.9% of the time and run 46.1% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 60.0% of his team's 290 rushing attempts this season (174).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored eight of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (36.4%).

He has 20 carries in the red zone (51.3% of his team's 39 red zone rushes).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Etienne has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has 12.4% of his team's target share (42 targets on 339 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (92nd in league play), picking up 282 yards on 42 passes thrown his way.

In one of 10 games this year, Etienne has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

