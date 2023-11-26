The New Orleans Saints (5-5) visit a struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-6) squad on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (and best bets are available). The Falcons have lost three games in a row.

When is Saints vs. Falcons?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.5 points of each other).
  • The Saints have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Saints have gone 4-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 4-4 (50%).
  • This season, the Falcons have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Atlanta is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Atlanta (+2)
  • The Saints have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-7-1).
  • New Orleans has 1-6-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread only two times over 10 games with a set spread.
  • Atlanta is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (41.5)
  • New Orleans and Atlanta combine to average 1.2 less points per game than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, the same as the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Saints have hit the over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).
  • Four of the Falcons' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
7 55.4 2 43.6 1

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
9 193.3 6 16.7 4

