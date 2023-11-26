With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Kyle Pitts a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has caught 35 passes on 58 targets for 419 yards and one score, averaging 41.9 yards per game.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0

