How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-6) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Austin Peay vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | November 26)
- New Orleans vs Central Arkansas (3:45 PM ET | November 26)
- Stetson vs UCF (4:00 PM ET | November 26)
- North Alabama vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | November 26)
- Bellarmine vs West Virginia (5:00 PM ET | November 26)
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 42.2% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 50.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- The Owls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 140th.
- The Owls score an average of 86.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 77.9 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it scores more than 77.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.2.
- At home, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).
- Kennesaw State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 96-92
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-77
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.