The Florida International Panthers (1-6) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 42.2% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 50.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Owls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 140th.
  • The Owls score an average of 86.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 77.9 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it scores more than 77.9 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.2.
  • At home, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).
  • Kennesaw State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.7%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Georgia Southern W 96-92 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Northeastern W 79-77 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 @ East Carolina L 85-84 Minges Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 Georgia State - KSU Convocation Center
12/5/2023 UNC Asheville - KSU Convocation Center

