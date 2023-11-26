Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Texans Game – Week 12
Check out best bets as the Houston Texans (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium.
When is Jaguars vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Texans compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Texans.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- The Jaguars are 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Jacksonville is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Texans have been underdogs in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.
- Houston has entered six games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+1.5)
- The Jaguars are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- The Texans have put together a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Houston has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48)
- Jacksonville and Houston combine to average 1.2 fewer points per game than the total of 48 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
- The Jaguars and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.8 less points per game than the over/under of 48 set in this game.
- The Jaguars have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).
- The Texans have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).
Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|67.0
|7
|28.2
|1
C.J. Stroud Passing Attempts (Our pick: 36.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|296.2
|17
|8.5
|2
