Check out best bets as the Houston Texans (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Jaguars vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Texans compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Texans.
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 56.5%.
  • The Jaguars are 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • Jacksonville is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
  • The Texans have been underdogs in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.
  • Houston has entered six games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

Who will win? The Jaguars or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (+1.5)
  • The Jaguars are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • The Texans have put together a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Houston has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (48)
  • Jacksonville and Houston combine to average 1.2 fewer points per game than the total of 48 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
  • The Jaguars and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.8 less points per game than the over/under of 48 set in this game.
  • The Jaguars have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).
  • The Texans have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 67.0 7 28.2 1

C.J. Stroud Passing Attempts (Our pick: 36.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
10 296.2 17 8.5 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.