The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are slight, 1-point underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing skid in a game against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

The Saints' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Falcons. The betting insights and trends for the Falcons can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Saints.

Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 42.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-1.5) 42.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Atlanta vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights

Atlanta has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.

Atlanta has seen four of its 10 games hit the over.

New Orleans has covered the spread just twice in 10 opportunities this season.

The Saints have won once ATS (1-7-1) as a 1-point favorite or more this year.

New Orleans games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).

