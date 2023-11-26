Evan Engram has a favorable matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 241.4 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Engram's 74 targets have resulted in 59 receptions for 475 yards (and an average of 47.5 per game).

Engram vs. the Texans

Engram vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 50.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 50.7 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 241.4 passing yards the Texans allow per outing makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Texans have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (one per game).

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Engram Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Engram has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (six of 10).

Engram has 21.8% of his team's target share (74 targets on 339 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 74 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (100th in NFL).

Engram does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Engram (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

