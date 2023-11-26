When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Calvin Ridley hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has collected 574 yards on 42 receptions with four TDs, averaging 57.4 yards per game.

Ridley has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2

