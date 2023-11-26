Calvin Ridley has a favorable matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Houston Texans in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 241.4 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Ridley has totaled 574 receiving yards (57.4 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 42 balls out of 70 targets this campaign.

Ridley vs. the Texans

Ridley vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The Texans yield 241.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.0 per game).

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ridley has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Ridley has received 20.6% of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (70 targets).

He has been targeted 70 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in NFL).

In three of 10 games this season, Ridley has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Ridley has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

