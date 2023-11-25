The UCF Knights (5-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Houston matchup.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-13.5) 60.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCF (-13.5) 61.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

UCF vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • UCF is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
  • Houston has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cougars have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UCF & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UCF
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Houston
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.