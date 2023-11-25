The Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Mercer Bears (2-3) at Raider Arena on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game starts at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 132.5

Mercer Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Mercer and its opponents have combined to put up more than 132.5 points.

Mercer has an average total of 137.2 in its matchups this year, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Mercer won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Mercer.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 2 50% 64.6 130.4 72.6 144.6 138.8 Western Michigan 3 60% 65.8 130.4 72 144.6 141.9

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears score 7.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Broncos give up (72).

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0 Western Michigan 3-2-0 3-2 2-3-0

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mercer Western Michigan 7-7 Home Record 7-7 4-10 Away Record 1-15 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

