The Mercer Bears (2-3) face the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 7.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Muntu: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
314th 65.8 Points Scored 64.6 331st
202nd 72.0 Points Allowed 72.6 216th
205th 32.8 Rebounds 27.4 345th
75th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th
49th 9.4 3pt Made 6.0 281st
231st 12.4 Assists 10.0 334th
332nd 15.0 Turnovers 12.8 228th

