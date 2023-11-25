The Mercer Bears (8-3) hit the road to play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (7-4) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Mercer is averaging 27.3 points per game on offense this season (49th in the FCS), and is allowing 23.9 points per game (38th) on the other side of the ball. With 28.6 points per game on offense, Gardner-Webb ranks 45th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 84th, allowing 29.1 points per contest.

Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Week 13

Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Mercer Gardner-Webb 340.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (66th) 330.5 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.5 (55th) 151.5 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (37th) 189.3 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.7 (90th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy leads Mercer with 2,078 yards (188.9 ypg) on 171-of-255 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 269 rushing yards on 105 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 639 yards (58.1 per game) with six scores. He has also caught 12 passes for 119 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 55 receptions for 1,029 yards (93.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 48 passes for 486 yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Jaylen King has put up 992 passing yards, or 90.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.8% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 29.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 139 times for 675 yards (61.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 259 receiving yards (23.5 per game) on 27 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has racked up 636 yards on 109 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 244 yards and five scores.

Ephraim Floyd leads his team with 368 receiving yards on 34 catches with one touchdown.

Karim Page has caught 34 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (29.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

