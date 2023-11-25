The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) aim to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at The Buc Dome.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Bears score 19.7 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Buccaneers allow (80.6).

The 61.2 points per game the Buccaneers put up are 8.7 fewer points than the Bears give up (69.9).

The Buccaneers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears allow to opponents (41.9%).

The Bears make 34.8% of their shots from the field, 8.4% lower than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8 REB, 47.4 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Briana Peguero: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ashlee Locke: 6.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

