Seeking an up-to-date view of the MEAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

9-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 55-14 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Howard

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-3

6-5 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 14-7 vs Morgan State

3. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 14-7 vs Howard

4. South Carolina State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-6 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: W 44-17 vs Norfolk State

5. Norfolk State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-8 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 44-17 vs South Carolina State

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-10 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 55-14 vs North Carolina Central

