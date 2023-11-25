The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Florida Atlantic Owls averaged only 2.4 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Kennesaw State Owls gave up (67.2).

Florida Atlantic went 11-4 last season when giving up fewer than 67.7 points.

Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Kennesaw State Owls put up were just 0.8 more points than the Florida Atlantic Owls gave up (66.9).

Kennesaw State had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Kennesaw State Schedule