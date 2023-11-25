Hawks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-13) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 248.5.
Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-7.5
|248.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 248.5 points three times.
- The average point total in Atlanta's games this season is 246.8, 1.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Hawks are 4-10-0 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has been the favorite in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Hawks.
Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info
Hawks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 248.5
|% of Games Over 248.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|3
|21.4%
|124.1
|240.1
|122.6
|246.9
|235.3
|Wizards
|5
|33.3%
|116
|240.1
|124.3
|246.9
|235.8
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-3-0) than it has at home (1-7-0).
- The Hawks put up 124.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 124.3 the Wizards give up.
- Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 124.3 points.
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|4-10
|0-2
|10-4
|Wizards
|7-8
|4-5
|10-5
Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Hawks
|Wizards
|124.1
|116
|2
|8
|3-3
|2-2
|5-1
|1-3
|122.6
|124.3
|27
|29
|3-0
|5-3
|3-0
|2-6
