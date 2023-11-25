The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) meet at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Georgia has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in total offense (502.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (288.1 yards allowed per game). Georgia Tech ranks 38th in the FBS with 31.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.5 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Georgia 438.9 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.2 (8th) 437 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.1 (7th) 196.4 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.5 (41st) 242.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.6 (6th) 20 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,639 yards on 208-of-334 passing with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 624 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 141 times for 850 yards (77.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 610 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions on 73 targets with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has 41 receptions (on 59 targets) for a total of 442 yards (40.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Christian Leary's 25 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 351 yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,325 pass yards for Georgia, completing 72.9% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 725 rushing yards on 135 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 81 times for 488 yards (44.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 484 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 29 receptions have turned into 472 yards and four touchdowns.

