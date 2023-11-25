Georgia State vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Monarchs favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Old Dominion vs. Georgia State matchup.
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|53.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|54.5
|-152
|+126
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Georgia State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Old Dominion has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
