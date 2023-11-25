Saturday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) and Georgia State Panthers (3-2) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 77-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Charlotte, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no set line.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 77, Georgia State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-12.7)

Charlotte (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Charlotte has a 3-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgia State, who is 4-1-0 ATS. The 49ers have a 1-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.8 points per game (71st in college basketball) and allow 79.2 per outing (321st in college basketball).

Georgia State grabs 33.0 rebounds per game (204th in college basketball), compared to the 32.4 of its opponents.

Georgia State hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Georgia State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.8 per game (28th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (185th in college basketball).

