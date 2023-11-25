Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is 63 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: ESPNU
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-8.5)
|63
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-8.5)
|63.5
|-365
|+285
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Appalachian State is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
