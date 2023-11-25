Sun Belt foes meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Offensively, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by totaling 34 points per game. The Mountaineers rank 68th on defense (26.6 points allowed per game). Georgia Southern ranks 42nd in the FBS with 31.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 79th with 27.3 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Appalachian State 428 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450 (27th) 387.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.2 (70th) 127.8 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (49th) 300.2 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.8 (25th) 22 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 3,193 yards (290.3 ypg) while completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has rushed 159 times for 891 yards, with nine touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has piled up 347 yards (on 54 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood paces his squad with 806 receiving yards on 83 receptions with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 66 passes and compiled 690 receiving yards (62.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb's 29 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 456 yards (41.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 2,975 passing yards for Appalachian State, completing 63.5% of his passes and throwing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 263 rushing yards (23.9 ypg) on 66 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 780 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Kanye Roberts has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 486 yards (44.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 45 receptions for 609 yards (55.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 456 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Makai Jackson's 20 grabs have yielded 365 yards and two touchdowns.

