Saturday's game between the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Georgia Southern coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.

Their last time out, the Eagles won on Friday 85-75 against North Florida.

Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 69, Detroit Mercy 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles took down the North Florida Ospreys 85-75 on November 24.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 231) on November 24

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 329) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Simone James: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 55.2 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 62.8 per outing to rank 163rd in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.

