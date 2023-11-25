The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+24.5) Toss Up (59.5) Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 4-7-0 this season.

Georgia has not covered a spread (0-5) when they are at least 24.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, six higher than the average total in Georgia games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 7.7% chance to win.

So far this season, the Yellow Jackets have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In the Yellow Jackets' 10 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (80%).

The average point total for the Georgia Tech this season is 3.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.4 15.1 42.7 13.7 34 16.7 Georgia Tech 31.9 30.5 35 30.6 28.4 28.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.