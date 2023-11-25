Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Georgia. Among those games is the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-9.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)
