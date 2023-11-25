Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles take the field in the Orange Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Georgia.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-3.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 22
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: UCF (-4.5)
Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Utah State (-1)
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia (-14)
