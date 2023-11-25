The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles take the field in the Orange Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Five Star Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 22
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-6)

Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Utah State (-2)

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 30
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Georgia (-19.5)

