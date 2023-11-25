Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Georgia should have their eyes on the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 22
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-6)
Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah State (-2)
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia (-16.5)
