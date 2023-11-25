Looking at the schools in the CUSA, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 13-0

11-0 | 13-0 Odds to Win CUSA: -375

-375 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 49-25 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ UTEP

@ UTEP Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-3 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 56-17 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Mexico State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-4

9-3 | 9-4 Odds to Win CUSA: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win CUSA: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 28-23 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win CUSA: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 34-30 vs UTEP

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Sam Houston

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 28-23 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UTEP

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 34-30 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 56-17 vs Jacksonville State

9. Florida International

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

4-7 | 3-7 Odds to Win CUSA: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 44-20 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

