Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cobb County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dutchtown High School at McEachern High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
