The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, face the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points in a 147-145 win over the Nets.

We're going to examine Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 15.4 Rebounds -- 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 20.9 PR -- 18.1 3PM 2.5 2.9



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.6 per contest.

He's connected on 2.9 threes per game, or 21.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.5 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 124.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 50.8 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

Allowing 29.2 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 12.7 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 23 12 3 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.