Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 37, Georgia Southern 23

Appalachian State 37, Georgia Southern 23 Appalachian State has been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 5-2 in those games.

The Mountaineers have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.

This season, Georgia Southern has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Appalachian State (-9.5)



Appalachian State (-9.5) Against the spread, Appalachian State is 5-5-1 this season.

The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more in three chances.

In 10 games played Georgia Southern has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63)



Under (63) Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 63 points five times this season.

In the Georgia Southern's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 63.

The total for the contest of 63 is 2.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Appalachian State (34 points per game) and Georgia Southern (31.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 54.6 54.7 Implied Total AVG 32.5 33 32 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-0 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.6 62.9 62.3 Implied Total AVG 35 35.2 34.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

