There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday's college basketball schedule, including a UConn Huskies taking on the UCLA Bruins.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 23 Washington State Cougars vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Washington State vs. UMass

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hertz Arena
  • Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 20 Louisville Cardinals vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
  • Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Louisville vs. Alabama

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina

  • TV: SEC Network+

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Colorado

  • TV: ESPN3

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Maryland Terrapins

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Maryland

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. Niagara Purple Eagles

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
  • Location: George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch LSU vs. Niagara

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Vermont Catamounts

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Hertz Arena
  • Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Vermont

  • TV: FloHoops

McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 14 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ferrell Center
  • Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch McNeese vs. Baylor

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. NC State

