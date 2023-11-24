Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Taylor County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crawford County High School at Taylor County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Butler, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
