The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jeannot stats and insights

  • In four of 20 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:29 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.